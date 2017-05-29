On Fitting Words in Boxes

Words,

they all want lots of words

What does the poem mean?

what is the intent of the art?

why did you write that song?

I did it because I

had no words

We have no paragraphs

no dissertations

no great explanations

no answers

What was my intent?

To paint that deer,

wtf do you think it was?

to grab existence,

throw it over the fence?

What does this poem mean?

The same as any,

that I am nearly

speechless

but I squeezed this yearning out

this yearning

I have argued too often

with others and myself

when the world gives old men boxes

in which to type

and guitars to play

and paint to throw on

cloth primed with

paint and

glue

…..david M jackson