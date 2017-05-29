On Fitting Words in Boxes

Words,
they all want lots of words
What does the poem mean?
what is the intent of the art?
why did you write that song?
I did it because I
had no words
We have no paragraphs
no dissertations
no great explanations
no answers
What was my intent?
To paint that deer,
wtf do you think it was?
to grab existence,
throw it over the fence?
What does this poem mean?
The same as any,
that I am nearly
speechless
but I squeezed this yearning out
this yearning
I have argued too often
with others and myself
when the world gives old men boxes
in which to type
and guitars to play
and paint to throw on
cloth primed with
paint and
glue
…..david M jackson