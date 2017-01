You ask about love,

there was a girl with chestnut hair,

but that is song.

You ask about love,

we wandered in the sunshine

and barely noticed it was there.

Ah but those are memories

and I wander in my poem.

Animals are people and

memories are love,

Animals are people and

memories are love.

There was a cat.

There was a bird.

There is a cat.

There is a bird.

There was a poem,

it wafted in the breeze,

left a slight scent in the air,

like the girl with chestnut hair,

then was gone.