The Way to Leave Anything is to Step Away from the Nearness

by Ryan Quinn Flanagan

shock and garnish

all things gaping mouth-trap adaptable

I am always amazed at what people choose to fear

closet oddities murder scene scattered across the floor

the humming sky forever out of tune

riots in the streets where cheques were once cashed

cabbies without cars on the dole

salvation, you say?

there is no way to get there

the buses aren’t running

my eyes are freelance photographers deeply set:

heavy, bloodshot, immutable

under a rumpled hat of premature baldness

sitting on strange heads the same way say

a trained falcon sits

halfway down the arm, dreaming the death

dream

bulging feathered appetite on display

the cornices of government buildings as good a place as any

to hide

lay low in the baritone tradition

watching short fish-like men erect electrical fences

to keep the master plan in

and I find myself in a public bathroom

a message

gum-stuck to the wall:

take it or leave it.

I leave it.

Ryan Quinn Flanagan is a Canadian-born author residing in Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada with his other half and mounds of snow. His work can be found both in print and online in such places as: Evergreen Review, The New York Quarterly, Word Riot, In Between Hangovers, Red Fez, and The Oklahoma Review.

