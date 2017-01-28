The Way to Leave Anything is to Step Away from the Nearness | Poem by Ryan Quinn Flanagan

mirrormaninblue

The Way to Leave Anything is to Step Away from the Nearness
by Ryan Quinn Flanagan

shock and garnish
all things gaping mouth-trap adaptable
I am always amazed at what people choose to fear
closet oddities murder scene scattered across the floor
the humming sky forever out of tune
riots in the streets where cheques were once cashed
cabbies without cars on the dole
salvation, you say?
there is no way to get there
the buses aren’t running
my eyes are freelance photographers deeply set:
heavy, bloodshot, immutable
under a rumpled hat of premature baldness
sitting on strange heads the same way say
a trained falcon sits
halfway down the arm, dreaming the death
dream
bulging feathered appetite on display
the cornices of government buildings as good a place as any
to hide
lay low in the baritone tradition
watching short fish-like men erect electrical fences
to keep the master plan in
and I find myself in a public bathroom
a message
gum-stuck to the wall:
take it or leave it.

I leave it.

Ryan Quinn Flanagan is a Canadian-born author residing in Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada with his other half and mounds of snow. His work can be found both in print and online in such places as: Evergreen Review, The New York Quarterly, Word Riot, In Between Hangovers, Red Fez, and The Oklahoma Review.

Janet Kuypers’ “New Beginning, Firsts and the Future” 11/5/16 poetry feature/show with live music

    Below are writing links and video links from a November 5th 2016 (11/5/16, or 20161105) poetry performance (where she even used a Wink Martindale style long thin microphone as a prop throughout the performance) of Janet Kuypers’ Austin poetry feature through Expressions 2016! New Beginnings: the Future of Poetry live in Austin Texas.

    Though the theme of the night with other features focused on the “future of poetry”, Janet Kuypers considered “new beginnings” and made her show all about firsts in life, from a new born, to her first poem, the first job to getting married, to trying new things — she even included her first song as the finalé to her show (all with live keyboard music and occasional acoustic guitar from John).

Janet Kuypers' poetry show "New Beginning, Firsts and the Future" live 11/5/16 in Austin (Cps).
Janet Kuypers' poetry show "New Beginning, Firsts and the Future" live 11/5/16 in Austin (Sony).
chapbook

    Before the show started she also released copies to most everyone there of a chapbook of the writings she was performing in her show (in the order they were performed), and all of the pieces from this reading were also released electronically in a “New Beginning, Firsts and the Future” chapbook, which you can download as a PDF file for free any time.

Read the poems from the show:

a New Life
Under the Sea
Saving Fingers and Scooping Ice Cream
New Beginnings: getting married to my knight in shining armor
My First Time
Falling From the Sky
Questioning Creativity through the Cosmos
and her song “In Love I Abide

Janet & John in show, photo by Thom WoodruffJanet & John in show, photo by Thom WoodruffJanet & John in show, photo by Birdman 313Janet & John in show, Sony video stillJanet & John in show, Canon video stillJanet & John in show, Sony video stillJanet & John in show, Sony video still

