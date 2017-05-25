You Me and Forever Love | Poem by joyce bell Willie simpson May 25, 2017 by David Michael Jackson The moonlight fails the thought prevails to live a lie and yet i spy through the keyhole of my being . Love lies there alone come out I say come out I pray and fill me so I may return your love to thee Humanity i love you Humanity i hate you poem by ee cummingsBell Buckle Cafe and Four Shades of GreyWillie Johnson JrLost Love or Loss of True Love Poem by David Michael Jackson“Love ”, Janet Kuypers’ Poetry’s…Joyce Collins Women Jazz MusiciansJames Joyce Reads ‘Anna Livia Plurabelle’ from FinnegansDid I mean to say I love you Poem by Sara RussellDarling Do You Love Me PoemGood bye Phyllis I Love YouLeonard Cohen – Crazy To Love You (Old Ideas,2012)Finished with Love and Hate Poem by Andy DerryberryLove and the Flower Poemflooded war memories, poem of how an old trusted friend can…