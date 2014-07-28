roll the dice poem by bukowski

I stole my first Bukowski poem in 2004 when I started publishing with WordPress after havinhg published since 1996 using HTML. These days Charles Bukowski and Sylvia Plath are the worlds most re-posted poets. My brother, Wayne Jackson introduced me to Buk in the 1980’s. It was chic and our secret then in my area. Today the word is certainly out about Buk and Artvilla has become a Bukowski and Plath site in many ways since our visitors seem to ask for them so much. It’s easy to see why.

…..David Michael Jackson

roll the dice

if you’re going to try, go all the

way.

otherwise, don’t even start.

if you’re going to try, go all the

way.

this could mean losing girlfriends,

wives, relatives, jobs and

maybe your mind.

go all the way.

it could mean not eating for 3 or 4 days.

it could mean freezing on a

park bench.

it could mean jail,

it could mean derision,

mockery,

isolation.

isolation is the gift,

all the others are a test of your

endurance, of

how much you really want to

do it.

and you’ll do it

despite rejection and the worst odds

and it will be better than

anything else

you can imagine.

if you’re going to try,

go all the way.

there is no other feeling like

that.

you will be alone with the gods

and the nights will flame with

fire.

do it, do it, do it.

do it.

all the way

all the way.

you will ride life straight to

perfect laughter, its

the only good fight

there is.

– Charles Bukowski