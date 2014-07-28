roll the dice poem by bukowski

I stole my first Bukowski poem in 2004 when I started publishing with WordPress after havinhg published since 1996 using HTML. These days Charles Bukowski and Sylvia Plath are the worlds most re-posted poets. My brother, Wayne Jackson introduced me to Buk in the 1980’s. It was chic and our secret then in my area. Today the word is certainly out about Buk and Artvilla has become a Bukowski and Plath site in many ways since our visitors seem to ask for them so much. It’s easy to see why.
roll the dice
if you’re going to try, go all the
way.
otherwise, don’t even start.
if you’re going to try, go all the
way.
this could mean losing girlfriends,
wives, relatives, jobs and
maybe your mind.
go all the way.
it could mean not eating for 3 or 4 days.
it could mean freezing on a
park bench.
it could mean jail,
it could mean derision,
mockery,
isolation.
isolation is the gift,
all the others are a test of your
endurance, of
how much you really want to
do it.
and you’ll do it
despite rejection and the worst odds
and it will be better than
anything else
you can imagine.
if you’re going to try,
go all the way.
there is no other feeling like
that.
you will be alone with the gods
and the nights will flame with
fire.
do it, do it, do it.
do it.
all the way
all the way.
you will ride life straight to
perfect laughter, its
the only good fight
there is.
– Charles Bukowski
