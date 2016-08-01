Who Am I? | Poem by Carl Sandburg

My head knocks against the stars.

My feet are on the hilltops.

My finger-tips are in the valleys and shores of

universal life.

Down in the sounding foam of primal things I

reach my hands and play with pebbles of

destiny.

I have been to hell and back many times.

I know all about heaven, for I have talked with God.

I dabble in the blood and guts of the terrible.

I know the passionate seizure of beauty

And the marvelous rebellion of man at all signs

reading "Keep Off."

My name is Truth and I am the most elusive captive

in the universe.