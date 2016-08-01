Artvilla
Home Poetry Archive Links Joan Pond Elisha Porat Marilyn McIntyre Wayne Jackson Janet Kuypers David Jackson Summer Breeze Free MP3s Modern Art Paintings Love Songs Famous Poems

Two In The Campagna | Poem by Robert Browning

I.
I wonder do you feel to-day
As I have felt since, hand in hand,
We sat down on the grass, to stray
In spirit better through the land,
This morn of Rome and May?

II.
For me, I touched a thought, I know,
Has tantalized me many times,
(Like turns of thread the spiders throw
Mocking across our path) for rhymes
To catch at and let go.

III.
Help me to hold it! First it left
The yellowing fennel, run to seed
There, branching from the brickwork's cleft,
Some old tomb's ruin: yonder weed
Took up the floating wet,

IV.
Where one small orange cup amassed
Five beetles,--blind and green they grope
Among the honey-meal: and last,
Everywhere on the grassy slope
I traced it.

Robert Browning - Poet | Academy of American Poets
Robert Browning - Wikipedia
Buy Robert Browning at Amazon
Buy Robert Browning at Barnes and Noble