Janet Kuypers’ Book Release & Book Reading at Half Price Books 3/1/17

Because March 1st is the day Scars Publications releases books “Lost in America” from cc&d magazine and “What Remains” from Down in the Dirt magazine, Janet Kuypers was asked to read material from these new books in Half Price Books Community Poetry, so she made a reading of not only poems from the books “What Remains” and “Lost in America” but also selections from past cc&d book releases.



Below are writing links and video links from March 12017 (3/1/17, or 20170301) poetry reading in Austin at Half Price Books.Video only recorded the fist few minutes of the show (cutting off the first poem, “ Vanishing Scars ”), but after the reading she did come back to the podium to read a poem slated as the final poem in her show “ Exploring spring ” at “ Spring Awakenings ” in Austin at the Bahá’í Faith Center, “ Original Snowbirds ”.