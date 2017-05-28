I’ll Be Thinking of You by David Michael Jackson

The sun comes up into a quiet sky

and the birds seem to float on by

When the sunlight hits the morning dew

I’ll be thinking of you.

When the wind catches the trees just right

and they sway gently in the soft sunlight.

When the shadows fall grey and blue

I’ll be thinking of you.

When the sun hits the top of the sky

and the day seems to rush on by,

Whenever I see a sky of blue

I’ll be thinking of you.

When the day fades into a setting sun

and the twilight sky has just begun,

when the moonlight seems yellow and blue,

I’ll be thinking of you.

With the sunset comes the nightime sky

and the wispy clouds float on by,

when the stars shine bright and true

I’ll be dreaming of you.