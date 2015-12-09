Vehicle visions. A Poem by Ananya Chatterjee

It is snowing in Gulmarg.

I shut my eyes and try to imagine

a cold smoothness on my temples

My head drops to my gathered knees

as I sway to the slow ripples of Nagin

I become the flower-girl

on an abandoned shikara

Nearing the Hazratbal

As another sun vanishes

behind its dimpled dome

I sleep in my water villa

waiting to wake up

amid chants from

a sacred hilltop

The valley’s first snowfall- gushes the FM

I hit the brakes,

insulate my ears

against yanking horns

and prepare to leave

the metropolitan eve

It is snowing in Gulmarg- repeats the radio.

Changing channels, I shut my eyes

Somewhere, an RJ, plays “Paradise”.







Ananya Chatterjee is a software professional working for Oracle India Pvt Limited. A gold-medalist in Computer Science from The University Of Calcutta, Ananya has always been passionate about writing verses. She is a trilingual poet and translator in English. She is the author of the Amazon bestseller The Poet & His Valentine a collection of verses. Another Soliloquy and The Blind Man’s Rainbow are her other books. Her works have been published as part of the anthology on erotica, Hot Summer Nights by2014 by Inner Child Press Ltd., USA, as well as, as part of an anthology of Epitaphs, also by Inner Child Press Ltd., USA. Her poems were a part of “Soulful Whispers” – An Anthology of poems from the All India Poetry Competition 2014 By Poetry Society India. She was the winner of the Ekphrasis Poetry Contest at the National Poet’s Meet 2015. She has been awarded Certificate of Merit as part of Reuel International Award for Literature, 2015. Ananya also worked as a translator for the poems by actor and poet Soumitra Chatterjee, published in the book Forms Within. To find out more about her works, please visit www.ananyachatterjee.com



www.facebook.com/PoetryLifeTimes

www.facebook.com/Artvilla.com

robin@artvilla.com

editor@artvilla.com





http://www.aquillrelle.com/authorrobin.htm

http://www.amazon.com. All the Babble of the Souk. Robin Ouzman Hislop

www.lulu.com. All the Babble of the Souk. Robin Ouzman Hislop