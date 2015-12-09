It is snowing in Gulmarg.
I shut my eyes and try to imagine
a cold smoothness on my temples
My head drops to my gathered knees
as I sway to the slow ripples of Nagin
I become the flower-girl
on an abandoned shikara
Nearing the Hazratbal
As another sun vanishes
behind its dimpled dome
I sleep in my water villa
waiting to wake up
amid chants from
a sacred hilltop
The valley’s first snowfall- gushes the FM
I hit the brakes,
insulate my ears
against yanking horns
and prepare to leave
the metropolitan eve
It is snowing in Gulmarg- repeats the radio.
Changing channels, I shut my eyes
Somewhere, an RJ, plays “Paradise”.
Ananya Chatterjee is a software professional working for Oracle India Pvt Limited. A gold-medalist in Computer Science from The University Of Calcutta, Ananya has always been passionate about writing verses. She is a trilingual poet and translator in English. She is the author of the Amazon bestseller The Poet & His Valentine a collection of verses. Another Soliloquy and The Blind Man’s Rainbow are her other books. Her works have been published as part of the anthology on erotica, Hot Summer Nights by2014 by Inner Child Press Ltd., USA, as well as, as part of an anthology of Epitaphs, also by Inner Child Press Ltd., USA. Her poems were a part of “Soulful Whispers” – An Anthology of poems from the All India Poetry Competition 2014 By Poetry Society India. She was the winner of the Ekphrasis Poetry Contest at the National Poet’s Meet 2015. She has been awarded Certificate of Merit as part of Reuel International Award for Literature, 2015. Ananya also worked as a translator for the poems by actor and poet Soumitra Chatterjee, published in the book Forms Within. To find out more about her works, please visit www.ananyachatterjee.com
2 thoughts on “Vehicle visions. A Poem by Ananya Chatterjee”
Very lovely work – the studied knowing tone of this touched me, for sure… With Best Wishes Scott http://www.scotthastie.com
And p.s. Thanks for bringing Ananya’s writing to my attention, Robin – I will follow up on her work for sure..
Thank you so much!