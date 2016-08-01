Two In The Campagna | Poem by Robert Browning

II.

For me, I touched a thought, I know,

Has tantalized me many times,

(Like turns of thread the spiders throw

Mocking across our path) for rhymes

To catch at and let go.

III.

Help me to hold it! First it left

The yellowing fennel, run to seed

There, branching from the brickwork's cleft,

Some old tomb's ruin: yonder weed

Took up the floating wet,

IV.

Where one small orange cup amassed

Five beetles,--blind and green they grope

Among the honey-meal: and last,

Everywhere on the grassy slope

I traced it.

