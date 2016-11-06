Press Release Poetic Bond V1

PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE

Willowdown Books is pleased to announce the poems

Tenochtitlan

and

In Bed

by

Robin Ouzman Hislop

have been chosen for inclusion in the international poetry anthology

THE POETIC BOND VI

ISBN-13: 978-1539334682

ISBN-10: 1539334686

Publication Date 5 November 2016

Available from www.thepoeticbond.com and across all AMAZON Channels

Summary Review:

“Tenochtitlan – the narrative sweeps us along, and use of language, particularly when visceral, is a joy to read”

“In Bed the beauty and mastery of the language, for example “A faceless oval…” is immersing and impressive” (Trevor Maynard, Editor The Poetic Bond Series).

Robin Ouzman Hislop is on line Editor at Poetry Life and Times, Artvilla.com & Motherbird.com.

His latest publications are ALL THE BABBLE OF THE SOUK Collected Poems & KEY OF MIST

a translation of the poems by the Spanish poetess Guadalupe Grande, La llave de niebla, both

are published by www.aquillrelle.com see for further information reviews & comments.

The Poetic Bond VI

POETRY THAT BINDS, POETRY THAT BONDS

POETRY THAT FREES US

Editors’ Notes:

37 poets from 12 countries were selected through a submission process in which there were no

restrictions on form, style, length of subject; instead the choices made were on the basis of emergent

themes and congruency in the pool of work; a snapshot of the poetry of new media NOW, seeking to

capture the zeitgeist of the moment.

Trevor Maynard, UK based poet and writer, manager of Poetry, Review and Discuss Group, a major poetry group on LinkedIn. His new poetry collection is GREY SUN, DARK MOON was published September 14 2015). He is also the author of several plays. Further information at http://www.trevormaynard.com

The Poets of The POETIC BOND VI (2016) are; Amanda Eakin (Ohio, USA), Rebecca Behar (France), Belinda Dupret (West Sussex, England), Betty Bleen (Ohio, USA), Bonnie J. Flach (California, USA), Bonnie Roberts (Alabama, USA), Carey Link (Alabama, USA), Christine Anderes (New York, USA), Cigeng Zhang (Beijing, China), Diane Burrow (Oxfordshire, England), Diane Colette (Florida, USA), George Carter (London, England), George C. Robertson (Dundee, Scotland), GK Grieve (England), Greg Mooney (North Carolina), Hongvan Nguyen (Virginia, USA), Ian Colville (Bedfordshire, England), Jill Angel Langlois (Illinois, USA), Joseph J. Simmons (Maryland, USA), Jude Neale (British Columbia, Canada), Kwai Chee Low (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), Lawrence W Lee (Arizona, USA), Linda Mills (Oregon, USA), Madalena Fine (West Sussex, England), Marli Merker Moreira (Sao Leopoldo, Brazil), Miklos Mezosi (Budapest, Hungary), Michael Melichov (Israel), Nana Tokatli (Greece), Neetu Malik (Pennsylvania, USA), Trevor Maynard (Surrey, England), Pushpita Awasthi (the Netherlands), Robin Ouzman Hislop (UK & Spain), Rowland Hughes (Bridgend, Wales), Swaizi Vaughan (Texas, USA), Wendy Joseph (Washington, USA), William DiBenedetto (Seattle, USA) , and Will Walsh (Florida, USA)

The submission for The Poetic Bond VII opens March 31st, 2017

