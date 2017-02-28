Janet Kuypers’ “Akitu” 12/3/16 poetry feature/show with live music


    Below are writing links and video links from a November 5th 2016 (12/3/16, or 20161203) poetry performance (with costume changes for every poem reading) of Janet Kuypers’ Austin poetry feature through Expressions: Festive Seasons live in Austin Texas at the Bahá’í Center.

    Because the theme of the night with other features focused on end of the year celebrations, Janet Kuypers included new writings about annual celebrations, solstices, and even Saturnalia and New Year’s celebrations (all with live electric bass music played with a bow).

Janet Kuypers' poetry show "Akitu" live 12/3/16 in Austin w/ electric bass & bow (Sony).
Janet Kuypers' poetry show "Akitu" live 12/3/16 in Austin w/ electric bass & bow (Sony).
Akitu chapbook

    Before the show started she also released copies to most everyone there of a chapbook of the writings she was performing in her show (in the order they were performed), and all of the pieces from this reading were also released electronically in a “Akitu” chapbook, which you can download as a PDF file for free any time.

Read the poems from the show:

open flame for the celebration
Every Soul Celebrates
endings bring light
Everyone Celebrates Together

You can also enjoy these bonus poems read after the show (the YouTube playlist below also includes past readings of thes bonus poems):

Janet Kuypers' poem "Coquinas" @ Chicago's "the Cafe" poetry open mike 12/18/11
Janet Kuypers reads the poem "Coquinas" Iin Naples, FL 12/25/08
Janet Kuypers' poem "Coquinas" 06/29/11 at Chicago's Beach Poets (Peter Bartels guitar)
Janet Kuypers' prose "Christmas at the Old House" @ Chicago's "the Cafe" open mike 12/18/11
Janet Kuypers' prose "Christmas at the Old House" @ Chicago's "the Cafe" 12/18/11 (Samsung)
Janet Kuypers' prose "Christmas at the Old House" @ Chicago's "the Cafe" 12/18/11 (Kodak)
Janet Kuypers' poem "Christmas Eve" @ Chicago's "the Cafe" open mike 12/18/11 (Kodak)
Janet Kuypers' poem "Christmas Eve" @ Chicago's "the Cafe" poetry open mike 12/18/11
Janet Kuypers' prose "Christmas at the Old House" live 12/3/16 @ Austin's Baha'i Center (Cps Thr).
Janet Kuypers' prose "Christmas at the Old House" live 12/3/16 @ Austin's Baha'i Center (Cps).
Janet Kuypers' poem "Christmas Eve" & "Coquinas" 12/3/16 @ Austin's Baha'i Center (Sony).
Janet Kuypers poem "Christmas Eve" for Nashville TV
Janet Kuypers reads poem "Christmas Eve" in video
Janet Kuypers poem "Christmas Eve", in front of a tree in Naples Florida on Christmas Day (12/25/08)
Janet Kuypers poem "Christmas Eve", 03/16/08, radio
Janet Kuypers' poem "Christmas Eve" & "Coquinas" 12/3/16 @ Austin's Baha'i Center (Cps).
