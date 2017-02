Part of Life  by Alison Hammond

I want to walk it off

but I miss my dog

and how she always set the pace.

I want to talk it out

but i miss my friend

and how he always

picked up the phone.

So here I am in between

action and thought

and not wanting to feel

a Goddamn thing

but knowing full well

that something creative

is incubating and will hatch.

It always does.

It’s part of life.

Alison Hammond is a Disc Jockey WMVY aka mvyradio

Alison is fron New York, New York