I Turned the Wheel, a Poem by David Michael Jackson

I guess I never knew how

and maybe I didn’t do so well

at pleasing you

or being good when

I should have been good

for you

I guess I never knew how

and maybe I didn’t do so well

but I tried

I tried

I tried

I turned the wheel

I turned the wheel

I held the door when I could

I held your hand to remember

yes I tried

I tried

I tried

and when the wind runs in the trees

the trees say I love you

and when the rivers run to the sea

we’ll be there

we’ll be there

I guess I never knew how

and maybe I didn’t do so well

at showing you how I feel.

I turned the wheel

I turned the wheel

I held the door when I could

I held your hand to remember.

The ocean waves end at the shore

with the sounds of our love

and when the wind runs in the trees

the trees say I love you

and when the rivers run to the sea

we’ll be there

we’ll be there

we’ll be there