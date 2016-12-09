I Turned the Wheel, a Poem by David Michael Jackson

I guess I never knew how
and maybe I didn’t do so well
at pleasing you
or being good when
I should have been good
for you
I guess I never knew how
and maybe I didn’t do so well
but I tried
I tried
I tried
I turned the wheel
I turned the wheel
I held the door when I could
I held your hand to remember
yes I tried
I tried
I tried
and when the wind runs in the trees
the trees say I love you
and when the rivers run to the sea
we’ll be there
we’ll be there
I guess I never knew how
and maybe I didn’t do so well
at showing you how I feel.
I turned the wheel
I turned the wheel
I held the door when I could
I held your hand to remember.
The ocean waves end at the shore
with the sounds of our love
and when the wind runs in the trees
the trees say I love you
and when the rivers run to the sea
we’ll be there
we’ll be there
we’ll be there