God’s World Poem, A What if Poem
God’s world would be non temporal.
All time would be available to review.
The purpose of the universe
would be to create temporal
art, music, writings and events
which could only happen within
the chains of time and death,
of perceived irrelevance.
It is only from the perception
that the work will
eventually turn to dust,
that great art is made.
Maybe there is a place where
the Mona Lisa did turn to dust
but you could go visit her
when she did exist.
If that were true
then you’d rejoice that you
had a chance to create
temporal
art, music, writings and events
that lasted
forever.
The rub is that the things you did
that were bad
would be there
forever as well,
your personalized heaven and hell.
A marvelous place.
I bet there was once some wonderful art at Alpha Centauri