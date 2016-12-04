God’s World Poem, A What if Poem

God’s world would be non temporal.

All time would be available to review.

The purpose of the universe

would be to create temporal

art, music, writings and events

which could only happen within

the chains of time and death,

of perceived irrelevance.

It is only from the perception

that the work will

eventually turn to dust,

that great art is made.

Maybe there is a place where

the Mona Lisa did turn to dust

but you could go visit her

when she did exist.

If that were true

then you’d rejoice that you

had a chance to create

temporal

art, music, writings and events

that lasted

forever.

The rub is that the things you did

that were bad

would be there

forever as well,

your personalized heaven and hell.

A marvelous place.

I bet there was once some wonderful art at Alpha Centauri