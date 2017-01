Everything’s Fine

The scowl disappears from their lips

as if Christ lifted it

and the arms open,

“Do not be that way, why are you so angry?”

They fold their government can’t be trusted sign,

uncock their gun;

they caress the barrel,

“Did you hear his speech?”

They wipe the froth from their lips,

toss the rag,

they fold the camouflage jacket,

“You need to chill.”

“Everything is fine.”