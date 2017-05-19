Black Tie Poems | M. Earl Smith | Art by 3valynn

Painting by 3Valynn
Black Tie
Everything in the world
Was there for him to take
All around him, colors whirled
Crossed up by black tie fate
Old money, new money
A cross of different worlds
The differences stunned me
As I watched the drama unfurl
Worth more than your weight in gold
That color splatter onto gray
Your plan for love so bold
Love stretching to the end of the day
The circumstances were unique
Not normal, to say the least
Even when things were bleak
You sought to build a better beast
So when they compare you
You were worth the entire lot
And one fine day, true
The world will realize what is lost
Black Tie, Too!
Look at me!
Look at you!
It looks like you wore
Your black tie, too!
Party Time!
Yes, it’s true!
I’m dressed up
And so are you
A black tuxedo
And shiny shoes!
A gold silk shirt
And silver jewels!
We’ll have a good time
With friends, old and new
Who knows the things
That we’ll all do?
So let’s get ready
To bid adieu
To boring times
As we party, me and you